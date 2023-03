Two wild rivers, the Current and the Jacks Fork, wind through 80,000 acres of raw Ozark beauty in this area managed by the National Park Service. There are myriad natural pursuits here, with canoeing being a top activity along with river floating. Numerous natural springs feed the river, the most famous being Big Spring. Hiking is popular, especially along the Ozark Trail, which runs for more than 350 miles in 13 sections.