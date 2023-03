Still imposing, the 1858 Patee House has had a long and historic life. It now showcases the city's rich history with exhibits full of 19th-century memorabilia. Next door (within the same museum complex), the outlaw Jesse James was killed by Bob Ford at what is now the Jesse James Home Museum (adult/child $4/2). The fateful bullet hole is still in the wall. Kids can ride an ornate 1902 carousel.