Twenty-three Corinthian columns are all that remain of the once grand mansion built for cotton baron Smith Coffee Daniel II in 1861. The 45ft-tall columns loom spookily among pines and live oaks in a spot about 45 miles north of Natchez, midway to Vicksburg. The Greek Revival mansion – once the largest home in the South – survived the Civil War but burned to the ground in 1890 when a careless party guest left a cigarette burning on a porch.