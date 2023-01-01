Tours of this Greek Revival home take a fascinating, multi-perspective look at life on the city estate of a slave-owning cotton magnate. A lawyer, state legislator and businessman, John McMurran moved into the home – fronted by four Doric columns – in 1849 with his family. Today, the property is run by the National Park Service. Rangers share stories about the McMurran family inside the home; visitors can then explore the slave cabins and related exhibits out back. Cash or check only.