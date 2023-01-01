A consummate artist and lover of Gulf Coast nature, Anderson suffered from mental illness, which spurred his monastic existence and fueled his life’s work: in his words, being one of 'those who have brought nature and art together into one thing.' After he died, the locked shack where he drew and painted was discovered to be covered in mind-blowing murals, which depict a day on his beloved Horn Island. These murals, preserved in the 'Little Room,' are a museum highlight.