OK, so there are three other Midwest twine balls also claiming to be the largest, but Darwin maintains it has the 'Largest Built by One Person' – Francis A Johnson wrapped the 17,400lb whopper on his farm over the course of 29 years. Gawk at it in the town gazebo. Darwin is 60 miles west of Minneapolis on Hwy 12.
World's Largest Ball of Twine
Minnesota
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
World's Largest Ball of Twine Museum
0.01 MILES
Located beside the big twine ball, the museum tells its backstory and has a fun gift shop.
