Judge CR Magney State Park

Magney State Park is a beauty. Hiking to Devil’s Kettle, the famous falls where the Brule River splits around a huge rock, is a must. Half of the flow drops 50ft in a typically gorgeous North Shore gush, but the other half disappears down a huge hole and flows underground. Where it goes is a mystery – scientists have never been able to determine the water's outlet. It's a moderately breath-sapping 1.1-mile walk each way.

The namesake of the park was a former mayor of Duluth and Minnesota Supreme Court justice who helped preserve the area.