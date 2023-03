The vast Chippewa National Forest covers a large swath of the north-central part of the state. It's a protected wilderness that offers visitors the chance to hike and bike as well as swim and fish. The Norway Beach Visitor Center, four miles east of the forest's headquarters at Cass Lake, occupies a historic 80-year-old lodge and is a good place to pick up maps and learn about the forest's flora and fauna. Don't forget to pack bug spray.