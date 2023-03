In the early 1900s, tiny commercial fishing villages dotted the shorelines of the Great Lakes. Fishtown is one of the few that has been preserved. Wander among the shanties and see fish being cleaned and smoked, and pick up samples to try at Carlson's Fishery (the fish sausage will surprise you). Summer weekends draw crowds.

The weather-beaten shacks were fishermen's ice- and smokehouses a century ago.