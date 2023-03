Renowned architect Zaha Hadid designed this wild-looking parallelogram of stainless steel and glass. It holds everything from Greek ceramics to Salvador Dalí paintings. Much of the space is devoted to avant-garde exhibitions.

In 2018, the museum expanded by opening a new gallery called Art Lab across the street on Grand River Ave. You never know what you'll see, as it shows experimental works put together in collaboration with the community, and it changes frequently.