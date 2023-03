Around eight miles northwest of the Sugarloaf alpine resort, this 35,000-acre preserve is a wonderful setting for reconnecting with nature. The densely forested wilderness has many trails for hiking in summer and cross-country skiing in winter. There's great foliage viewing in the fall, particularly from lofty mountain tops such as Cranberry Peak (3210ft).

The Appalachian Trail also crosses through the Bigelow Preserve.