At this lovely, 925-acre park you can relax on the sandy beach, bird-watch and stroll the 2-mile shoreline trail. The park is a good base for other area hikes. To camp here on the shores of Moosehead Lake, pitch your tent ($33 per site) at one of the 90 campsites. Note that while the park is open year-round, the office is staffed only from late May to early October.