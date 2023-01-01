Poverty Point World Heritage Site

About 50 miles northeast of Monroe on Hwy 557, near the town of Epps, this national monument has a remarkable series of earthworks and mounds along what was once the Mississippi River. A two-story observation tower gives a view of the site's six concentric ridges, and a 2.6-mile hiking trail meanders through the grassy countryside. Around 1000 BC this was the hub of a civilization comprising hundreds of communities, with trading links as far north as the Great Lakes.