Louisiana Universities Marine Consortium

LUMCON? Sounds like something out of a science fiction novel, right? Well, there is science here, but it's all fact, and still fascinating. LUMCON is one of the premier research facilities dedicated to the Gulf of Mexico. At the consortium's DeFelice Marine Center, there are nature trails running through hairy tufts of grassy marsh, several small aquariums, and an observation tower offering unbeatable views of the great swaths of flat, fuzzy wetlands that make up the south Louisiana coast.

If you want to dig deeper into the region's natural biomes and ecosystems, you shouldn't pass this place up.