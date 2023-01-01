Abita Brewery Tasting Room

The waters once attracted visitors to Abita Springs, 45 miles north of New Orleans on the shore of Lake Pontchartrain – now beer does. Abita Brewery produced its first microbrew (using spring water) in 1986; today, this beer is ubiquitous across the state and one of the country's more beloved regional brew brands. If it's springtime, make sure to try the strawberry seasonal.

While guided tours are recommended, you can also take self-guided tours that run from 10am to 4pm Monday and Tuesday, 10am to 1pm Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and 10am to 2pm Saturday.