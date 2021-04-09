Home to the longest cave system on earth, Mammoth Cave National Park has more than 400 miles of surveyed passageways. Mammoth is at least three times longer than any other known cave, with vast interior cathedrals, bottomless pits and strange, undulating rock formations. Guided tours delve into the spookily beautiful underworld.

Ascend from the depths and you emerge into a landscape of craggy wooded hills as far as the eye can see. Numerous trails meander through the forest, drawing hikers, horseback riders and mountain bikers. The bonus here is that the paths are relatively undisturbed since most visitors to the park come for its underground sights. Meanwhile, the lazy Green River provides fine paddling.