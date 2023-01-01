Lanier Mansion State Historic Site

It's easy to imagine grandiosity emitting from this 1844 Greek Revival mansion as passersby floated along the Ohio River back in the day. Commissioned by wealthy banker and businessman James Lanier, this ochre beauty still stands stately today. Tours, which run hourly between 10am and 4pm, most interestingly highlight some of the stringent symmetrical design elements (curved doorways, fake doors) while most of the furnishings are period-accurate save a working desk, a bookshelf, a rocking horse and a fishing-rod case.