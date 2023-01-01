This funky, angular building is the town's information center and a good place to learn about New Harmony's peculiar history. Ask about the free, DIY cell-phone walking tours for architecture and public art. Guided two-hour tram tours (per person $15) leave daily from here at 1pm (reduced to Saturdays only January through mid-March) and swing by several of the town's striking homes, churches and other structures.

The Atheneum itself screens a 10-minute film on the town's utopian past as well as showcasing models of the town as it was in 1824 and the long-gone Harmonist Brick Church (whose rescued bricks now form part of the town cemetery walls). Donations accepted.