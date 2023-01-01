Moline is the home of John Deere, the international farm machinery manufacturer. Downtown holds the John Deere Pavilion, a kiddie-beloved museum/showroom. Actually, it's captivating for all ages to climb up and sit in the cab of an enormous tractor or combine – of which there are oodles here.

If big tractors toot your horn, you can also tour the combine factory at John Deere Harvester Works (5 miles to the east) as well as the company headquarters (8 miles to the southeast), which occupies a striking building by Eero Saarinen, the same architect who built the St Louis Gateway Arch.