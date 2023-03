Starting 2 miles above downtown Honolulu, a narrow switchback road cuts its way up into the Makiki Valley's forest reserves and climbs almost to the top of Mt Tantalus (2013ft), aka Puʻu ʻOhiʻa. There is a a profusion of tropical plants along the way, as vines climb to the tops of telephone poles and twist their way across the wires. This 8.5-mile circuit is a two-way loop called Tantalus Dr on its western side, Round Top Dr to the east.