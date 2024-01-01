Small in size but big in conspiracy theories, the Jesse James Wax Museum posits that James faked his death and lived until 1951.
The family-mobbed Meramec Caverns is as interesting for the Civil War history and hokey charm as for the stalactites. There's a seasonal motel (rooms $65,…
