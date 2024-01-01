Jesse James Wax Museum

Missouri

LoginSave

Small in size but big in conspiracy theories, the Jesse James Wax Museum posits that James faked his death and lived until 1951.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Meramec Caverns

    Meramec Caverns

    2 MILES

    The family-mobbed Meramec Caverns is as interesting for the Civil War history and hokey charm as for the stalactites. There's a seasonal motel (rooms $65,…

View more attractions

Nearby Missouri attractions

1. Meramec Caverns

2 MILES

The family-mobbed Meramec Caverns is as interesting for the Civil War history and hokey charm as for the stalactites. There's a seasonal motel (rooms $65,…