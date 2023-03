Visit the birthplace of the African American scientist whose experiments with peanuts have been taught to generations of American school kids. As the park makes clear, there was far more to him than just peanuts; Carver was truly a renaissance man, with a vast range of interests and accomplishments. The museum is near Joplin. Take exit 11A off I-44, then follow US 71 4.5 miles south to Hwy V, then go east.