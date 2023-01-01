Malabar Farm State Park

What do Bogie, Bacall and Johnny Appleseed have in common? They've all spent time here. There's a lot going on: hiking and horse trails; tractor-drawn farm tours (per person $3); tours of Pulitzer-winner Louis Bromfield's home, where Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall got married (per person $5); monthly barn dances; a roadside market selling produce fresh from the farm; and a bubbling spring where Mr Appleseed used to quench his thirst. It's 30 miles west of Amish Country via Hwy 39.