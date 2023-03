Senior citizen volunteers staff the tchotchke-filled museum, located in an old fire station. They tend relics like the first Steak 'n Shake milkshake glasses, old license plates and yellowed photos of roadsters. It's a good place to get maps and info for onward travels along the Mother Road.

Pontiac itself is worth exploring too, with a pretty, historic courthouse square and numerous colorful murals peppering buildings throughout downtown.