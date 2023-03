It's a quintessential stop on Route 66, located in Wilmington. Here the Gemini Giant – a 28ft fiberglass spaceman – stands guard outside the Launching Pad Drive In. The restaurant reopened after years of closure in 2019, serving up Chicago-style hot dogs, pulled pork sandwiches and the like; the sizable green rocket-holding statue lives on as a terrific photo op.

To reach it, leave I-55 at exit 241, and follow Hwy 44 south a short distance to Hwy 53, which rolls into town.