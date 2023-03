This park, at the confluence of the Withlacoochee and Suwannee Rivers, has Civil War fortifications, including naval guns intended for use against Union gunboats. You'll also find high bluffs overlooking the Suwannee river, cypress hammocks, forest trails, and a ton of birdlife. Campsites ($22) are available as well as basic cabins ($100) which sleep up to six people. The park is 13 miles west of Live Oak, just off US 90 – follow the signs.