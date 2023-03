This is the former location of an 1814 British fort manned by African American and Native American soldiers armed and trained by the British to defend against Spain's hold on Florida. The fort was blown to pieces two years later, killing more than 200 people, but its rebuilt fortification would later be used by Confederate troops. These days it's a green, serene picnic area, with an interpretive trail detailing its history.

From Hwy 65, turn west on Forest Rd 129, then south on Forest Rd 129B.