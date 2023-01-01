Comanche National Grassland

Heading west from La Junta toward Trinidad, you'll find this unforgiving wilderness of hip-high grasses and wild grains, rising into small hills and diving into shallow canyons. This was prime buffalo-hunting ground, and wagon trains could be easily ambushed here, too, which is why wagons would travel in staggered formations rather than follow one another in a single file. After several thousand crossings, this clay soil got worn into ruts, which can still be seen to this day...if you look hard enough.