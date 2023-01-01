Sterling Overland Trail Museum

You should definitely visit this museum, which sports a great collection handed down from the town's founding families. Out the front in the gravel beds are vintage plows and tractors, and inside are rooms packed with exhibits ranging from minerals to an insane collection of authentic arrowheads, plus 19th-century firearms, bear- and buffalo-skin coats, and vintage pianos, dolls and radios. It even has dinosaur fossils.

Out back there's a 13-building replica of old Main St from the 1930s along with a covered wagon. Together it all paints a picture of Sterling's human and natural history.