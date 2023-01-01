Camp Amache

Just east of Lamar, this WWII Japanese internment camp in Granada covered 1 sq mile with 29 block barracks at its peak. Most of the 7567 prisoners (ever fans of the euphemism, politicians called them 'evacuees') were brought here from the farmlands of central California, and two-thirds of them were born in California, meaning they were US citizens. All you'll see here is a stone memorial, an old camp cemetery and overgrown concrete foundations that stand out on the silent prairie.

There's a small museum here that's open by appointment: phone well in advance of your visit.