Fed by the mostly belowground Armagosa River and at the end of a narrow canyon, this family-run, organic date farm is a lush oasis in the middle of the blistering desert. You can go hiking or bird-watching, stock up on luscious dates or try the yummy date-nut bread. The location is well-signed from Tecopa.

Follow the Old Spanish Trail Hwy east of Tecopa Hot Springs Rd, turn right on Furnace Creek Rd and look for the signs.