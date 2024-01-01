Scotia Museum & Visitor Center

North Coast & Redwoods

A history of the town awaits at the Scotia Museum and Visitor Center, at the town's southern end. The museums' fisheries exhibit is remarkably informative – ironic, considering that logging destroys fish habitats – and houses the largest freshwater aquarium on the North Coast.

