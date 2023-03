The shade of cottonwood trees makes the 1914 Spanish Mission–style Goffs Schoolhouse a soothing stop along this sun-drenched stretch of highway. It stands as part of the best-preserved pioneer settlement in the Mojave Desert. Browsing the black-and-white photographs of hardscrabble Dust Bowl migrants gives an evocative glimpse into the tough life on the edge of the Mojave. A self-guided tour pamphlet is available.