Amboy Crater, off National Trails Hwy, 2 miles west of Amboy, is a 250ft-high, almost perfectly symmetrical volcanic cinder cone. You can hike to the top for great views over the lava fields where NASA engineers field-tested the Mars Rover. The 3-mile round-trip hike doesn’t have a stitch of shade, so avoid heading out midday or in summer.
Amboy Crater
The Deserts
Contact
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.15 MILES
In the ghost town of Amboy, this beautifully kept landmark was for decades a popular watering hole for Route 66 travelers. If you believe the lore, Roy…
25.67 MILES
Rising to 700ft, these beautiful dunes are the country’s third-tallest sand dunes. Under the right conditions they emanate low humming sounds that are…
Nearby The Deserts attractions
2.15 MILES
In the ghost town of Amboy, this beautifully kept landmark was for decades a popular watering hole for Route 66 travelers. If you believe the lore, Roy…
25.67 MILES
Rising to 700ft, these beautiful dunes are the country’s third-tallest sand dunes. Under the right conditions they emanate low humming sounds that are…