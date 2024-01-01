Amboy Crater

The Deserts

Amboy Crater, off National Trails Hwy, 2 miles west of Amboy, is a 250ft-high, almost perfectly symmetrical volcanic cinder cone. You can hike to the top for great views over the lava fields where NASA engineers field-tested the Mars Rover. The 3-mile round-trip hike doesn’t have a stitch of shade, so avoid heading out midday or in summer.

Nearby The Deserts attractions

1. Roy’s Motel & Cafe

2.15 MILES

In the ghost town of Amboy, this beautifully kept landmark was for decades a popular watering hole for Route 66 travelers. If you believe the lore, Roy…

2. Kelso Dunes

25.67 MILES

Rising to 700ft, these beautiful dunes are the country’s third-tallest sand dunes. Under the right conditions they emanate low humming sounds that are…