McArthur-Burney Falls Memorial State Park

Fed by a spring, the splashing 129ft-tall waterfalls flow at the same temperature, 42°F (6°C), year-round. Rangers are quick to point out that it might not be California’s highest waterfall, but it may be the most beautiful (Teddy Roosevelt considered it the eighth wonder of the world). Clear, lava-filtered water surges over the top and also from springs in the waterfall’s face.

You can camp here. Hiking trails include a portion of the Pacific Crest Trail, which continues north to Castle Crags State Park. The 1.3-mile Burney Falls Trail is the one you shouldn’t miss. Upgraded with guardrails, it’s an easy loop for families and allows close-up views of water rushing right out of the rock.