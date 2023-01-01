Castle Air Museum

Aerospace buffs will enjoy strolling down the rows of vintage military aircraft, ranging from pre-WWII to the present, on former Air Force base grounds. Military mechanics volunteer their time restoring these planes and are often on-site to answer questions.

The museum recently acquired a gigantic Douglas RA-3 Skywarrior, a reconnaissance bomber with a wingspan of 72ft. It is the largest, heaviest jet to ever land on an aircraft carrier. More than 1200 wing bolts had to be unscrewed just to move it to the museum.