A quick jaunt south of Downtown LA by Metro Expo Line or DASH bus, the family-friendly Exposition Park began as an agricultural fairground in 1872 then devolved into a magnet for the down-and-out and finally emerged as a patch of public greenery in 1913. It contains three quality museums (the Natural History Museum, California Science Center and California African American Museum), a robust and rambling Rose Garden and the 1923 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Parking in lots around Expo Park costs $12.