Perched on a shield volcano, Lava Beds National Monument is a truly remarkable 47,000-acre landscape of geological features – lava flows, craters, cinder cones, spatter cones and amazing lava tubes. More than 800 caves have been found in the monument and they average a comfortable 55°F (13°C) no matter what the outside temperature. You can spy Native American pictographs and petroglyphs in certain corners of the park, too.