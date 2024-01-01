Shipley Nature Center

Huntington Beach

LoginSave

On 18 acres, away from the beach, this nature center offers kid-friendly exhibits on conservation efforts and a self-guided wetlands nature trail.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • People entering Knott's Scary Farm at Knott's Berry Farm, celebrating a Southern California Halloween tradition, on October 14, 2013.

    Knott’s Berry Farm

    9.7 MILES

    What started as a simple berry farm is now a sprawling 160-acre operation with rides, live shows and lovable Peanuts characters roaming the grounds. Knott…

  • San Juan Capistrano church

    Mission San Juan Capistrano

    24.3 MILES

    Famous for its swallows that fly back to town every year on March 19 (though sometimes they’re just a bit early), San Juan Capistrano is home to the …

  • The Broad Museum of Los Angeles.

    Broad

    27.89 MILES

    From the instant it opened in September 2015, the Broad (rhymes with 'road') became a must-visit for contemporary-art fans. It houses the world-class…

  • Interior of the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California.

    Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels

    27.97 MILES

    LA is unlike any other city, and this cathedral is unlike any other cathedral. Seat of the US's largest Roman Catholic archdiocese (some five million…

  • The Bowers Museum

    Bowers Museum

    9.05 MILES

    From its stately, Spanish Colonial–style shell, the Bowers Museum explodes onto the scene every year or so with remarkable exhibits that remind LA-centric…

  • Watts Towers

    Watts Towers

    21.03 MILES

    The three 'Gothic' spires of the fabulous Watts Towers rank among the world’s greatest monuments of folk art. In 1921 Italian immigrant Simon Rodia set…

  • USA, California, Los Angeles, Walt Disney Concert Hall

    Walt Disney Concert Hall

    27.93 MILES

    A molten blend of steel, music and psychedelic architecture, this iconic concert venue is the home base of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but has also…

View more attractions

Nearby Huntington Beach attractions

1. Bolsa Chica State Beach

2.09 MILES

A 3-mile-long strip of sand favored by surfers, volleyball players and fishers, Bolsa Chica State Beach stretches alongside Pacific Coast Hwy between…

2. Bolsa Chica Ecological Reserve

2.27 MILES

You'd be forgiven for overlooking Bolsa Chica, at least on first glance. Against a backdrop of nodding oil derricks, this flat expanse of wetlands doesn't…

3. Huntington Dog Beach

2.55 MILES

Dogs can romp in the surf at Huntington Dog Beach, between Goldenwest St and Seapoint Ave, north of Huntington City Beach. Nearly a mile long, it’s a…

5. International Surfing Museum

3.1 MILES

The world's biggest surfboard (in the Guinness World Records) fronts this small museum, an entertaining stop for surf-culture enthusiasts. Temporary…

6. Surfers' Hall of Fame

3.23 MILES

To date, some 65 surfing legends have left their hand- and footprints in the concrete of this sidewalk, styled after Grauman's Chinese Theatre in…

7. Huntington City Beach

3.26 MILES

One of SoCal’s best beaches, the sand surrounding the pier at the foot of Main St gets packed on summer weekends with surfers, volleyball players,…

8. Huntington Beach Pier

3.36 MILES

The 1853ft Huntington Pier is one of the West Coast's longest. It has been here – in one form or another – since 1904, though the mighty Pacific has…