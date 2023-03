This 4000-acre high-grassland park protects the artifacts and structures within this sacred Hopi ancestral homeland. Before the area was converted into a park in 1993, bold thieves used backhoes to remove artifacts. Today, short hikes lead to petroglyphs and partly excavated Hopi and Ancestral Puebloan sites. There's a campground with 53 bookable tent and RV sites. You'll find the park 3 miles northeast of Winslow (exit 257, Hwy 87).