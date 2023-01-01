Explore Navajo Interactive Museum

A perfect precursor to exploring the Navajo Reservation, this museum will deepen your understanding of the land, its people and their traditions. You'll learn why the Navajo call themselves the 'People of the Fourth World,' details about the Long Walk and aspects of contemporary life. Included in your entry fee is next door's small exhibition about the Navajo Code Talkers (open 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday, to 3pm Saturday and Sunday), with a display explaining how the famously uncrackable code was designed.