Chiricahua National Monument

Named for the Chiricahua Apaches whose land this is, this wild and evocative landscape is one of Arizona's most stunning. Improbably baroque 'sculptures' of compacted, eroded volcanic ash are spread across nearly 12,000 acres of this sky island in the desert. Beloved by hikers, campers and birders, it's also home to a wide range of wildlife, including coatis, javelinas, mountain lions and black bears. It's about 37 miles from Willcox, via Hwys 186 and 181, and has two campgrounds.