At 2500 sq miles, Wood-Tikchik State Park is the country’s largest state park. Thirty miles north of Dillingham, on Bristol Bay, the park preserves two large systems of interconnecting lakes that are important spawning grounds for salmon. Wildlife in the park includes brown and black bears, beavers, moose, foxes and wolves. The fishing for Arctic char, rainbow trout, Dolly Varden, grayling, salmon and northern pike is excellent.

To reach Wood-Tikchik State Park, contact any of the floatplane charter companies in Dillingham, including Fresh Water Adventures, based at Dillingham Airport.