The longest cave in Alaska is a 94-mile drive from Hollis and 11 miles west of Whale Pass. There's a free, two-hour, ranger-led cave tour in summer at 9am, noon and 2:30pm, Thursday through Saturday. Tours are limited to six people and involve a 370-step stairway trail. Contact the Thorne Bay USFS Ranger Station for reservations (at least two days in advance; no children under seven).