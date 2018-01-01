Prince of Wales Bear Viewing

Your Alaskan bear viewing adventure starts at the downtown Ketchikan visitors center, where you will meet your pilot and join the rest of your party. From there, you will drive a short distance to the water where you will board a small Alaskan bush plane and take off towards the 2,577 sq mile Prince of Wales Island west of the town and across the inside passage. During your 40-minute flight over the water, your pilot will engage you with colorful stories and interesting history about the area while pointing out interesting landmarks from up in the air. Feel free to talk with your pilot over your voice-activated, noise cancelling radio headsets. After touching down a the Polk Inlet, you will be introduced to your personal bear guide. After a short, approximately one mile drive on a forested road, you will be safely escorted down a roughly 1/4 mile trail to your private bear viewing platform faithfully maintained by the USFS. The creek here is home to four different species of Salmon and numerous other fish species, attracting bald eagles, coyote, and other wildlife along with numerous bears who come here to feast. The platform is strictly maintained and regulated, allowing only one visitor at a time to ensure an intimate experience for both your and the wildlife. After approximately 90 minutes on Prince of Wales Island, you will head back to the plane for a short flight back to Ketchikan where you will disembark the plane for a short trip back to you centrally located hotel or vacation rental.