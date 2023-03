The North Boat Harbor is the best one for wandering the docks, talking to crews and possibly scoring some fresh fish. Begin at the Harbormaster Office; a wooden deck provides a picturesque overview of the commercial fleet and has a series of interpretive panels that will teach you the difference between purse seine and a long-liner.

Continue north to Petersburg Fisheries, the original outfit founded by Peter Buschmann in 1900; today it’s a subsidiary of Seattle’s Icicle Seafoods.