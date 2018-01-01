The surprise package of Southeast Alaska is the quietly prosperous town of Petersburg, where Norwegian flags fly alongside the stars and stripes, and wide, unhurried streets emit a distinctly Scandinavian sense of tidiness and order.

Petersburg was founded by Norwegian immigrant Peter Buschmann in 1897 and, after a rocky start, quickly found its mojo. Its enduring prosperity is largely a result of a steely independence built around a self-contained fishing industry and aided and abetted by several canneries that abut the busy harbor. The shallow port is inappropriate for large cruise ships, a factor that has worked subtly in Petersburg’s favor – there is no summer invasion of tourists here. Hence Petersburg attracts a more intrepid cross section of travelers to a town where fishing trawlers outnumber pleasure craft and, if you leave your bike unlocked outside the post office, it’ll probably still be there when you return three hours later.

