A lively little fishing town on Chichagof Island, Pelican is one of Southeast Alaska’s last boardwalk communities. It is also a photographer’s delight, most of it built on pilings over tidelands with its main street, dubbed Salmon Way, a mile-long wooden boardwalk.

The town was established in 1938 by a fish packer and named after his boat. Fishing remains Pelican’s raison d’être and accounts for 90% of its trickle of tourists. It has the closest harbor to Fairweather’s salmon grounds – the reason its population swells during the summer. Other than that, facilities are thin.

It's viable to travel between Pelican and Juneau on a twice-a-month ferry, spend two hours on shore, and then take the ferry back to Juneau. It's a long but not unpleasant voyage and whale sightings are common on the way.

