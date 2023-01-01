A scar in the earth left behind by the massive 1912 Novarupta volcanic eruption, the Valley of Ten Thousand Smokes is a stark landscape of deep gorges, volcanic ash and lava flows. In 1916 Robert Griggs led an expedition into the region to examine the eruption's aftermath. He found a valley of thousands of fumaroles (steam and gas vents) emitting clouds of vapor into the sky, hence the valley's name.

The post-apocalyptic spectacle served as Katmai’s original raison d'être and led to the area being declared a national monument in 1918.

Visitors can access the valley by reserving a tour at Brooks Lodge or through Katmailand (from $88).