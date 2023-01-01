Twenty miles north of Hyder and back inside Canada lies the fifth-largest glacier in Canada (and the largest in the world accessible by road). The old mine road to the glacier is rough and nerve-racking if you're not used to backcountry driving. However, the sight when you get there is simply incredible. The final overlook has interpretive signs and a toilet block, but no guardrails. Pick up the self-guided 'auto tour' leaflet at the Stewart Visitor Centre before setting out.